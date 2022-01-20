Ex-pope Benedict under scrutiny in German child abuse probe

Former pope Benedict XVI who is among those in the spotlight as potentially explosive report into the handling of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church is published in Germany. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Benedict, 94, in 2013 became the first pope ever to step down from the role in 600 years and now lives a secluded life in a former convent inside the grounds of the Vatican.
  • The reformist Catholic group "Wir sind Kirche" (We are Church) called on the ex-pontiff to take responsibility for what happened while he was in charge of the Munich diocese.

A potentially explosive report into the handling of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church will on Thursday be published in Germany, with former pope Benedict XVI among those in the spotlight.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.