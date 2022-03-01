Father kills three children, self in US church shooting

A father shot dead three of his own children Monday before turning the gun on himself in a US church, police said.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

All three children who died were under the age of 15, Sergeant Rod Grassmann of Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told reporters

