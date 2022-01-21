Five do battle for top UN labour job

International Labour Organizatio (ILO) headquarters in Geneva. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Headquartered in a vast 1960s-designed rationalist rectangular block, the ILO's aims are to promote rights at work, encourage good employment opportunities, enhance social protection and strengthen dialogue on work-related issues.

Five candidates are battling to take over the United Nations' International Labour Organization, winding up two days of hearings on Friday that set out contrasting visions for the ILO's future.

