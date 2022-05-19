Five migrants found dead in train in Mexico

The bodies of five migrants suspected to have died of dehydration and heat stroke were found in a railroad car in northern Mexico near the US border, authorities said Wednesday.

The victims were three Hondurans, a Mexican and another unidentified person, Mexico's National Institute of Migration (INM) said.

They appeared to have taken the train, which came from the United States and was headed to central Mexico, in the wrong direction, authorities in Coahuila state said.

Railway security personnel found the bodies after seeing a foot sticking out of a moving railroad car near the city of Piedras Negras, according to the INM.

The probable causes of death include "severe dehydration exacerbated by heat stroke," it said.

Many thousands of US-bound undocumented migrants, most of them Central Americans, enter Mexico each year fleeing poverty and violence.