Four women, including activist, killed in northern Afghanistan

People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point in Spin Boldak on November 3, 2021, after authorities reopened the border following nearly a month-long closure. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August after a 20-year war against the former US-backed government, are a deeply conservative Islamist movement.
  • Taliban fighters have broken up some of the protests, and the government has threatened to arrest any journalists covering unauthorised gatherings.

Four women have been killed in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban government said on Saturday, as local sources identified at least one of the victims as a rights activist.
Two suspects have been arrested after the four bodies were found at a house in the city, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti said.

