Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

This undated image courtesy of Fox News shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski (L) posing with colleagues at the Kyiv Intercontinental Hotel. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fox News said Zakrzewski had played a "key role" in getting the network's Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the US withdrawal.
  • Russian forces pressed in on Kyiv Tuesday with a series of strikes on residential buildings that killed four people in the Ukrainian capital, despite a fresh round of talks aimed at halting the war. 

A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv, the US network said Tuesday.

