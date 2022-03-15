Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv, the US network said Tuesday.

Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Hall, a Briton who works as the network's State Department correspondent, remains hospitalized in Ukraine, Scott said in a statement.

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," Scott said. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was "deeply disturbed and saddened" by the death of Zakrzewski, who had Irish nationality.

"We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on Ukraine," Martin said on Twitter.

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had been working in Ukraine since February.

Fox News said Zakrzewski had played a "key role" in getting the network's Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the US withdrawal.

It said he was given an "Unsung Hero" award at the company's annual employee Spotlight Awards in December.

On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues.

The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

A Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.

According to Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights chief, at least two Ukrainian journalists have also been killed.

Evgeny Sakun died in a Russian strike on a Kyiv television tower and Viktor Dudar died in fighting close to the southern port city of Mykolaiv, Denisova said on Telegram.

Russian forces press in on Kyiv as talks resume

Russian forces pressed in on Kyiv Tuesday with a series of strikes on residential buildings that killed four people in the Ukrainian capital, despite a fresh round of talks aimed at halting the war.

In the highest-level EU delegation to go to Kyiv since the war began, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia travelled to the besieged capital in a sign of support for Ukraine.

But tensions were mounting, with Kyiv's mayor announcing a 35-hour curfew to deal with what he called a "dangerous moment", while Russia broadened its assault across Ukraine with a huge strike on an airport.

Nearly three weeks into Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour, more than three million forced to flee to neighbouring countries and 97 Ukrainian children have died, the country's president told Canadian lawmakers in a virtual address.

In a response to crushing Western sanctions on Russia, Moscow announced that US President Joe Biden and a dozen other top officials had been banned from entering the country, criticising "the extremely Russophobic policy pursued by the current US administration".

According to the United Nations, nearly 1.4 million children have fled Ukraine since the conflict began on February 24 -- nearly one child per second. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has reported 1,834 civilian casualties.

Addressing a key Russian concern used to justify the invasion, Zelensky said Ukraine should accept that it would not become a member of NATO's military alliance.

"We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It's a truth and it must be recognised," he told a video conference with military officials.

Ukraine's capital has been transformed into a war zone, with apartment blocks badly damaged from Russian bombardments and half of the city's 3.5 million people now gone.