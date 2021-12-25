Funny old world: The week's offbeat news 

Russian President Vladimir Putin. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, the latest billionaire to go into orbit, made a scientific breakthrough during his 12 days on the International Space Station.

From Vladimir Putin's secret deal with Santa to Spain's ham and hash hampers... Your weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world.
 
 Wee step for mankind 
Who says space tourism is just another way for the super rich to look down on us?
Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, the latest billionaire to go into orbit, made a scientific breakthrough during his 12 days on the International Space Station.
"Peeing (in space) is very easy," he discovered, demonstrating a handheld funnel astronauts use to suck their widdle away.
We don't know how much this major advance cost, but it was worth every penny spent. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.