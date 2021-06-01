Great help for COVID patients: Locals thank J-K admn for oxygen generating plants at GMC Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has established new high-flow oxygen generating plants at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag in South Kashmir.

The Covid patients at Anantnag were earlier referred to various hospitals of Srinagar citing a shortage of facilities to provide oxygen.

Medical Superintendent (MS) GMC Anantnag, Dr Muhammad Iqbal told ANI, "When these high flow oxygen plants start to function, it will cover more than 200 beds here and out of them, 70 beds are for Covid patients and remaining will cater to other patients in casualties, theatres. This move will help South Kashmir a lot."

The relatives or attendants of COVID patients, who are admitted at GMC Anantnag, lauded this step taken by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration and said that it benefits them a lot. The Health Department of Jammu Kashmir has also directed the district hospitals to augment their oxygen supply to avert the chances of referrals.

Muzamil Ahmad a relative of COVID patient said, "I have a patient here. I am thankful to the government that the oxygen plant came here. It will be a great help to the patients here. There is no need to refer patients to Srinagar now."

Suhail Bhat, another relative of COVID patient, said," This is a great help to Anantnag district. Earlier patients were being referred to Srinagar".

According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir have 41,382 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,39,254 and fatalities have mounted to 3,795.