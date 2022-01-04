Haitian PM says was targeted in assassination attempt

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks during the inauguration of his new Cabinet at the prime minister's residence in Port-au-Prince on Nov 24, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Long plagued by poverty, natural disasters and gang violence, the Caribbean nation has been without a functioning parliament and with a paralyzed judiciary for two years, and Moise's assassination has only exacerbated the situation.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry told AFP in an interview Monday that he was targeted in an assassination attempt during weekend national day celebrations.

