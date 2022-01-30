Head of Hillsong megachurch steps down ahead of trial

Pastor Brian Houston said Hillsong's lawyers had advised him to hand over leadership of the church during his criminal trial.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The Australian founder and global head of Pentecostal megachurch Hillsong announced Sunday he will step down while he faces trial over charges he covered up his father's child sexual abuse.
