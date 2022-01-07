How China is keeping to its strict 'zero Covid' strategy

A resident undergoes a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Xi'an in China's northern Shaanxi province on January 4, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • China has a formula it calls "dynamic zero" for curbing outbreaks: strict lockdowns and immediate mass testing.
  • The country effectively cut itself off from the world in March 2020 and virtually banned foreigners from entering.
    Since then, travel restrictions have eased slightly.

The distressing case of a pregnant Chinese woman miscarrying after a strict lockdown delayed her access to medical treatment has reignited debate over the limits of China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19.
The country where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019 is now among the last places still hewing to "zero Covid", placing millions under quarantine even as Beijing prepares to host next month's Winter Olympics.

