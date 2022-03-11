India accidentally fired missile into Pakistan - defence ministry

A soldier salutes next to an Akash missile system during India's 73rd Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26, 2022.PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Hindu-majority India and Muslim Pakistan have fought three wars since independence from British colonial rule in 1947, two of them over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

India's military accidentally fired a missile into neighbouring Pakistan, New Delhi's defence ministry said on Friday, calling it "deeply regrettable".

