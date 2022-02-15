India cranks up infrastructure spending in new budget

India unveiled a sharp increase in infrastructure spending in an expanded budget for the coming financial year, as the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to spur a recovery from the pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for April 2022-March 2023 included a 35.4% increase in capital expenditure to 7.5 trillion rupees (about $100 billion) -- about 2.9% of gross domestic product.

"The virtuous cycle of investment requires public investment to crowd-in private investment," Sitharaman said. "Public investment must continue to take the lead and pump-prime private investment and demand in [the next financial year]."

The capital spending is expected to be earmarked for sectors such as railways, roads, power, telecoms and affordable housing. Sitharaman announced 200 billion rupees for a highway expansion plan, and more than 400 new energy-efficient trains would be developed and manufactured. She also allocated 480 billion rupees to build 8 million houses for the poor in both rural and urban areas.

Modi said the budget, apart from strengthening economy, will create many new opportunities for the common man. "This budget is full of new possibilities for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs," he said.

Total expenditure for the next financial year is estimated at 39.45 trillion rupees, while total receipts other than borrowings are estimated at 22.84 trillion rupees. The fiscal deficit is pegged at 6.4% of GDP, against a revised estimate of 6.9% for the current year.

The government pegged its growth forecast for the next fiscal year to 8-8.5% from the current year's projection of 9.2%. This is a bounce back from a 6.6% lockdown-induced contraction in the April 2020-March 2021 period.

"The overall sharp rebound and recovery of the economy is reflective of our country's strong resilience," the finance minister said, as she began her 90-minute speech by expressing empathy for those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects from the pandemic.

She also announced a slew of measures for farmers, including direct payment of 2.37 trillion rupees in the form of a minimum support price to wheat and rice growers. A guaranteed minimum support price had been one of the key demands of farmers who protested on the outskirts of the Indian capital for one year through December.

The budget announcement also comes ahead of elections scheduled from Feb. 10 to Mar. 7 in five key states -- including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- that were hotbeds of farmers' protests last year.

Sitharaman also announced plans by the country's central bank to introduce a digital currency using blockchain and other technologies in the next financial year to boost the digital economy.

At the same time, she said income from the transfer of any virtual assets -- such as cryptocurrencies -- would be taxed at 30%.

"There has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets," she said. "The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime."

Moody's Investors Service said the budget "underscores the Indian government's previous emphasis on capital expenditure to sustain the near-term recovery from the pandemic, while simultaneously paving the way for longer-term restructuring of the economy."

"However, the various spending initiatives were not offset by any significant announcements related to further increasing revenue generation," its senior vice-president (Sovereign Risk Group), Christian de Guzman, said.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the country's main opposition Indian National Congress, slammed the budget in a Twitter post. "M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget!", he wrote, adding it had "nothing" for the salaried class, middle class, the poor and deprived, young people and farmers, or for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.