India cranks up infrastructure spending in new budget

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.

  • Modi said the budget, apart from strengthening economy, will create many new opportunities for the common man. "This budget is full of new possibilities for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs," he said.

India unveiled a sharp increase in infrastructure spending in an expanded budget for the coming financial year, as the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to spur a recovery from the pandemic.

