India getting ready to be on top of the curve in next 25 yrs in various sectors: FM Sitharaman


By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "The government is ensuring that India gets ready to be on the top of the curve in various sectors by using technologies in the next 25 years and making India digitally ready. For this the Union government has taken up many futuristic steps in the union budget," Sitharaman said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India is getting ready to be on top of the curve in various sectors by using technologies in the next 25 years.

