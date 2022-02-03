India, Russia hold consultations on UNSC issues, discuss situation in Afghanistan, Myanmar

  • “On January 31, Russia’s Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Secretary West of @MEAIndia Reenat Sandhu held consultations in New Delhi on the UN issues with an emphasis on the UN Security Council agenda. Sergey Vershinin also had a separate meeting with @harshvshringla,” Russian Embassy in India said in a series of tweets.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Monday held consultations with Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) here and exchanged views on topical issues of the UN Security Council work, including the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and Myanmar.

