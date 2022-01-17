India should emerge as world leader in post COVID New World Order, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

By  AFP

What you need to know:


India should envisage a pivotal role and should emerge as a world leader in this post COVID-19 New World Order, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the second National Committee meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.