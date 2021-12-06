India slams UN rights body for Jammu and Kashmir statement

NEW DELHI: India slammed the UN high commissioner for human rights office on Thursday for making "baseless and unfounded" allegations against Indian forces in J&K, asking it to develop a better understanding of the negative impact of terrorism on human rights.

The government said that the statement by the spokesperson of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) "betrayed a complete lack of understanding" on the part of the UN body of the security challenges faced by India from cross-border terrorism and its impact on the "most fundamental human right, the right to life, of our citizens, including in Jammu & Kashmir".

Referring to proscribed terrorist organisations as armed groups demonstrated a clear bias on the part of the OHCHR, the foreign ministry said.

"We have seen the statement made by the spokesperson of the OHCHR on specific incidents in Jammu & Kashmir," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"The statement makes baseless and unfounded allegations against law enforcement authorities and security forces of India," he added.

As a democratic country, with an abiding commitment to promote and protect the human rights of its citizens, India takes all necessary steps to counter cross-border terrorism, said the government.

Bagchi's comments came in response to a statement made by the OHCHR on the arrest of Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez.

"National security legislations, like the UAPA, were enacted by Parliament to protect the sovereignty of India and ensure security of its citizens," said Bagchi, adding the arrest and subsequent detention of the individual referred to in the statement was done entirely as per provisions of law.