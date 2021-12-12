Indian PM's Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters on June 26, 2018. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Modi is a prolific tweeter and is the world's most popular incumbent politician on the platform, with more than 73 million followers on his main account.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was hacked Sunday with a message declaring his country had adopted bitcoin as legal tender and was distributing the cryptocurrency to citizens.

