Investigation claims Credit Suisse handled dirty money

The front entrance of the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The bank held more than $8 billion (seven billion euros) in accounts of criminals, dictators and human rights abusers, among others, according to the investigation by a group comprising dozens of media organisations.
  • Among those listed as holding accounts with Credit Suisse were the sons of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Credit Suisse handled billions of dollars in dirty money for decades, an international media investigation based on a massive data leak claimed on Sunday, in the latest setback for Switzerland's second-largest bank.
