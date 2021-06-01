Jaishankar, Blinken discuss bilateral cooperation including Indo Pacific, Quad, Afghanistan, Myanmar, UNSC matters

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (local time) discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation including Indo Pacific, Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), Afghanistan, Myanmar, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) matters.

Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as part of his five-day US visit, the first official trip since President Joe Biden took office in January.

“Pleasure to meet @SecBlinken. A productive discussion on various aspects of our bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues. Covered Indo Pacific and the Quad, Afghanistan, Myanmar, UNSC matters and other international organizations,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Both the leaders also focused on Indo-US vaccine partnership aimed at expanding access and ensuring supply.

“Also focused on Indo-US vaccine partnership aimed at expanding access and ensuring supply. Appreciated strong solidarity expressed by US at this time. Today’s talks have further solidified our strategic partnership and enlarged our agenda of cooperation,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help to deal with India’s coronavirus crisis, told reporters while standing with Blinken at the State Department India was grateful to the US administration for strong support and solidarity.

In the early days of COVID-19, India was there for the US, something we will never forget. Now we want to make sure that we are there for and with India, said US Secretary of State.

“US and India are working together on so many of most important challenges of our time — one that are having profound impact on our citizens. We’re united in confronting COVID-19 together,” said Blinken.