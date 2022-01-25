Joe Biden caught insulting Fox News journalist

US President Joe Biden speaks about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild the US and the progress made since he signed the bill into law, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • And then Biden muttered, "What a stupid son of a bitch," before glancing briefly down.

US President Joe Biden was caught on a live microphone Monday calling a Fox News journalist a "stupid son of a bitch" on the side-lines of a White House photo op.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.