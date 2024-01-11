Joe Biden's son Hunter to appear in court on tax evasion charges

Hunter Biden was due to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday on tax evasion charges, heaping further pressure on President Joe Biden, as he readies for a bare-knuckle election rematch with scandal-plagued Republican Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden, a businessman and recovering drug addict, is a lightning rod for Republicans who paint him as the thin end of the wedge in what they call -- without evidence -- a corruption scheme involving his father.

The younger Biden's appearance in Los Angeles comes a day after he turned up unannounced on Capitol Hill, where two Republican-dominated committees were debating contempt resolutions over his refusal to give closed-door testimony about his business dealings last month.

The 53-year-old was due to be arraigned Thursday on nine counts of refusing to pay federal taxes.

The indictment, issued on December 7, alleges that money that should have gone to government coffers was instead squandered on funding an "extravagant lifestyle."

Between 2016 and October 2020, "the defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes," the 56-page indictment says.

Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted of all the three felonies and six misdemeanors.

He is also under indictment on federal gun charges in Delaware that allege in 2018 he broke laws against drug users having guns.

Last year, a deal that would have seen him plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts and acknowledge a firearms violation collapsed amid a firestorm of Republican criticism that the Justice Department was soft-peddling the case out of deference to the president.

Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in December that the opposite was true.

"Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter's last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought," he said.

Republicans and powerful right-wing media outlets like Fox News have made Hunter Biden a bogeyman for conservatives, repeatedly airing salacious details of his past life as a drug addict and claiming almost daily, yet without evidence, that he engaged in criminal business dealings with his father.