Junta declares martial law in two Myanmar townships- State media

Myanmar's junta declared martial law over two townships in its largest city Yangon on Sunday night, state-run media reported.

The announcement -- which will impose "judicial martial law" on Hlaing Tharyar and neighbouring Shwepyitha townships -- comes after the area saw at least 15 killed in crackdowns by security forces against anti-coup protesters on Sunday.

The junta "gives administrative and judicial martial law power to the Yangon regional commander to practice (in Hlaing Tharyar and Shwepyitha townships)... to perform security, maintain the rule of law and tranquillity more effectively," said an announcer on state-run television news.

A resident, who was shot during a crackdown by security forces on demonstrations by protesters against the military coup, is carried to safety in Yangon's Hlaing Tharyar township on March 14, 2021. PHOTO/AFP.



