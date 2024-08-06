Kamala Harris picks Minnesota's Tim Walz for vice president

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, choosing a progressive policy champion and a plain speaker from America's heartland to help win over rural, white voters.

Harris announced the selection in a text message to supporters.

"I’m pleased to share that I’ve made my decision: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will join our campaign as my running mate," she said. "Tim is a battle-tested leader who has an incredible track record of getting things done for Minnesota families. I know that he will bring that same principled leadership to our campaign, and to the office of the vice president."

Walz, a 60-year-old U.S. Army National Guard veteran and former teacher, said he was honored to join Harris on the ticket.

"I'm all in," Walz said on X, formerly Twitter. "Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what's possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school."

Walz was elected to a Republican-leaning district in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006 and served 12 years before being elected governor of Minnesota in 2018.

As governor, Walz has pushed a progressive agenda that includes free school meals, goals for tackling climate change, tax cuts for the middle class and expanded paid leave for Minnesota workers.

He has long advocated for women's reproductive rights but also displayed a conservative bent while representing a rural district in the U.S. House, defending agricultural interests and backing gun rights.

Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, is adding a popular Midwestern politician whose home state votes reliably for Democrats in presidential elections but is close to Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial battlegrounds.

Such states are seen as critical in deciding the Nov. 5 election, and Walz is widely seen as skilled at connecting with white, rural voters who in recent years have voted broadly for Republican Donald Trump, Harris' rival for the White House.

Harris chose Walz over Josh Shapiro, the popular governor of Pennsylvania, who had been seen as helpful to delivering his crucial battleground state.

Harris, 59, became the Democratic Party's standard bearer after President Joe Biden, 81, ended his reelection campaign under party pressure last month. Since then, she has raised hundreds of millions of dollars and recast the race against Trump with a boost of energy from her party's base.

Harris was expected to appear with Walz at an event in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. They will face Trump and his running mate JD Vance, also a military veteran from the Midwest, in the November election.

THE GEORGE FLOYD FACTOR IN WALZ'S TENURE

Walz's tenure as governor was marked by the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murder. Images of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of an African American, who then died, exposed deeper grievances and gave rise to protests over strained race relations in the U.S. and abroad.

Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of National Action Network, said Walz had heard calls for justice for Floyd by tapping the state's attorney general to lead the prosecution in the case. The officer was convicted of murder and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

"I learned then that he was a man who will listen and do what is right by those he represents," Sharpton said in a statement. "We can count on Governor Walz to take that same kind of open approach as Kamala Harris’ vice president."

Trump campaign officials and surrogates quickly went to work trying to define Walz as a hardcore leftist whose values are out of touch with most Americans.

They criticized his handling of violent riots in Minneapolis following Floyd's death.

"It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State," the Trump campaign said in a statement, a reference to California, Harris' home state.

Governor Tim Walz. PHOTO/ REUTERS

WALZ ON THE ATTACK

Walz has attacked Trump and Vance as "weird," a catchy insult that has been picked up by the Harris campaign, social media and Democratic activists.

Walz gave the nascent Harris campaign the new attack line in a late July interview: "These are weird people on the other side: They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room," referring to book bans and women's reproductive consultations with doctors.

Walz has also assailed claims by Trump and Vance of having middle class credentials.

"They keep talking about the middle class. A robber baron real estate guy and a venture capitalist trying to tell us they understand who we are? They don't know who we are," Walz said in an MSNBC interview.

That approach has struck a chord with the young voters Harris needs to reengage. David Hogg, the co-founder of the gun safety group March for Our Lives, described him as a "great communicator."

The Harris campaign hopes Walz's extensive National Guard career, coupled with a successful run as a high school football coach, and his Dad joke videos will attract rural voters who are not yet dedicated to a second Trump term in the White House.

Walz was a relative unknown nationally until the Harris "veepstakes" heated up, but his profile has since surged. A popular member of Congress, he reportedly had the backing of powerful former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was instrumental in persuading Biden to leave the race.

In the 2016 election, Trump won 59% of rural voters; in 2020 that number rose to 65% even though Trump lost the election, according to Pew Research.

In the 2022 governor's race, Walz won with 52.27% to his Republican opponent's 44.61%, although swaths of rural Minnesota voted for the opponent.

While Walz has supported Democratic Party orthodoxy on issues ranging from legalized abortion and same-sex marriage to the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, he also racked up a centrist voting record during his congressional career.

He was a staunch defender of government support for farmers and military veterans, as well as gun-owner rights that won praise from the National Rifle Association, according to The Almanac of American Politics.

He subsequently registered a failing grade with the NRA after supporting gun-control measures during his first campaign for governor.

Walz's shift from a centrist representing a single rural district in Congress to a more progressive politician as governor may have been in response to the demands of voters in major cities like Minneapolis-St. Paul.

"He runs the risk of reinforcing some of the worst fears people have of Kamala Harris being a San Francisco liberal," said Ryan Dawkins, a political science professor at Minnesota's Carleton College.

Walz has a ready counter-attack.

"What a monster. Kids are eating and having full bellies, so they can go learn and women are making their own healthcare decisions," Walz said in a July CNN interview. "So if that's where they want to label me, I'm more than happy to take the label."

As the state's top executive, Walz mandated the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic and signed a law making marital rape illegal. He presided over several years of budget surpluses in Minnesota on the road to his 2022 reelection.

During that campaign, Walz touted the backing of several influential labor unions, including the state AFL-CIO, firefighters, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), teachers and others.