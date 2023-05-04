Kenyan opposition leader calls off planned protests

The Kenyan opposition announced Wednesday it was suspending a further round of planned anti-government demonstrations in an apparent move to pave the way for a resumption of stalled bipartisan talks on a seething political crisis.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga's supporters have staged several protests since March over claims last year's presidential vote was rigged but also over what he says is the government's failure to tackle the soaring cost of living.

Odinga's Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition had planned to hold another demonstration on Thursday, but said in a statement its leadership had agreed to suspend the action.

President William Ruto's government had called for bipartisan talks to try to resolve the crisis, but the process was stalled because of several disputes.

Azimio said it had summoned its negotiating delegation to discuss "further engagement" with Ruto's Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) alliance.

"We also wish to reiterate that we will not hesitate to resume mass action at the slightest indication of lack of good will and honesty on Kenya Kwanza side," it said.

Sporadic violence had erupted on Tuesday, with police firing tear gas on opposition MPs while the government accused gangs "masquerading as political protesters" of looting, arson and other criminal acts.

In March, three people were killed when the protests turned violent, triggering international calls for restraint.