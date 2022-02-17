Kuwait army allows women in combat roles, but without guns

Kuwait's military decided women need the permission of a male guardian to enlist and are banned from carrying weapons. PHOTO | FILE | AFP

  • The ministry decided in October to allow women in combat roles but then imposed the restrictions after the defence minister was questioned by conservative lawmaker Hamdan al-Azmi.

Kuwaiti women are angry after the military, having allowed female soldiers in combat roles, decided they need the permission of a male guardian and banned them from carrying weapons.

