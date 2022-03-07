Lacking other options, UN Security Council takes watchdog role in Ukraine war

Ukraine Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya (R) walks to his seat during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine in New York on February 23, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After five meetings since Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbor on February 24, the 15-member council will gather again on Monday for two sessions on humanitarian aid -- one public and one behind closed doors. 

Unable to assure global peace, the UN Security Council is consigned to a watchdog role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with little else to do but set more urgent sessions this week on the crisis.

