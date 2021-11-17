Liverpool terror blast planned for 'at least' 7 months

Forensics officers walk near the scene of a car blast outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool on November 16, 2021. British police are investigating the background of a mentally troubled Iraqi-Syrian convert to Christianity who died in a botched bomb attack in Liverpool, according to multiple reports. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The blast was the second terror-inspired attack in Britain in the last month, after a British MP was stabbed to death as he met constituents in southeast England in October.

The man who died in a botched bomb attack in the northern English city of Liverpool on Sunday had planned the blast for at least seven months, police said Wednesday.

