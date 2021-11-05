Macron's ex-bodyguard sentenced for assaulting demonstrators

Alexandre Benalla (L), followed by his lawyer Jacqueline Laffont (R), enters the courtroom to hear the verdict in his trial on charges of assaulting a young couple during a May Day protest in 2018 when he was French President's bodyguard. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Macron, who had made integrity in office a cornerstone of his 2017 election campaign, fired Benalla after a video emerged showing him striking a young man and grabbing a young woman by the neck at a May Day protest in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron's former bodyguard received a three-year sentence on Friday for assaulting two young demonstrators during an anti-capitalist protest in 2018, an incident that caused deep embarrassment for the president.

