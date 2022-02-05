Man charged after spy cameras found in women's bathrooms at Australian embassy in Bangkok

A woman attaches flowers to a gate during a gathering outside the Australian embassy in Bangkok on June 4, 2014. A former staff member at the Australian Embassy in Bangkok is facing criminal charges after multiple spy cameras were found in the women's bathrooms. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The incident represented a serious security breach, an Australian defence and foreign policy expert told AFP

A former staffer at Australia's embassy in Bangkok has been charged after multiple spy cameras were found in women's bathrooms at the mission, a Canberra official said Saturday.

