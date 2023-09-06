Man charged for throwing explosive at Japan PM

A man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April has been charged with attempted murder, a court spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Ryuji Kimura, 24, is suspected of tossing the explosive device towards Kishida during a campaign event in western Japan.

Kishida was unharmed after the attack, while Kimura was arrested at the scene.

The incident came less than a year after former leader Shinzo Abe was assassinated on the campaign trail.

A Wakayama district court spokeswoman told AFP Kimura "was indicted" on Wednesday.

Suspected gunpowder, as well as pipe-like objects and tools were found at Kimura's home during a police search after the attack.

Kimura has remained silent since his arrest, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Kimura reportedly underwent psychiatric evaluation for about three months before being charged.