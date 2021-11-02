Man feels overcharged at airport restaurant, eats up chili oil

Apparently feeling overcharged, the man poured a half-full can of chili oil into his food. Photo | Courtesy

By  XINHUA

Xinhua News Organisation

  • Apparently feeling overcharged, the man poured a half-full can of chili oil into his food. "I must empty the chili, even if it kills me," said the 30-year-old who drove from Shandong Province to Tibet for sightseeing but decided to fly back.  

A man from east China shot to fame on social media over the past few days after posting a video complaining about the food at an airport restaurant, bringing laughter to many while also receiving quite a bit of empathy. 

