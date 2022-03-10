Man given genetically modified pig heart dies

This handout photo released by the University of Maryland School of Medicine on January 10, 2022 shows surgeon Dr. Bartley Griffith (L) with patient David Bennett, Sr., who received a heart implant from a genetically modified pig, in Baltimore, Maryland, in January 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • About 110,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and more than 6,000 patients die each year before getting one, according to official figures.

The first person to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig has died two months after the medical milestone, the hospital that carried out the surgery said Wednesday.

