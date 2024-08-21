Michelle Obama tells Trump the presidency just may be a 'Black job'

Michelle Obama tore into Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, criticizing his character and racist attacks that have targeted her and her husband Barack in the past.

"His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black," she said of Trump.

She also taunted Trump for his reference on the campaign trail to "Black jobs," which he claims are being taken by migrants crossing into the U.S. away from Black Americans.

"Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those 'Black jobs?'" Obama asked, drawing roars from the crowd.

The former first lady was speaking in support of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the convention and if elected, would be the first Black and South Asian person to become president.

Obama also drew a contrast with Trump and most Americans who don't grow up wealthy like Trump, whose father was a real estate investor.

"We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth," she said. "If we bankrupt a business… or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third, or fourth chance," she said. "If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of whining or cheating others to get further ahead."

Trump, Republicans in Congress, right-wing activists and online trolls have smeared Harris with racist and sexist attacks that have intensified since she began her presidential bid in July, after incumbent President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Trump has also falsely questioned Harris' racial identity.

"It’s his same old con," Obama said, speaking of Trump. "Doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better."

Obama compared the energy in the DNC arena and across the country for Harris to her husband's 2008 presidential campaign.

"Something wonderfully magical is in the air," she said to the delegates and guests crowded into Chicago's United Center. "A familiar feeling that's been buried too deep for far too long. It's the contagious power of hope."

"Hope is making a comeback."

Barack Obama's 2008 campaign used the singular word "Hope" as a slogan to launch him into the White House as the nation's first Black president.

Michelle Obama said Harris' story is "your story. It's my story. It's the story of the vast majority of Americans trying to build a better life."

Still, she said the race between Harris and Trump will be close and urged people to organize and mobilize voters.

"No matter how good we feel tonight or tomorrow or the next day, this is still going to be an uphill battle… so we cannot be our own worst enemies," she said.

Before Biden dropped out of the race in July, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that only Michelle Obama outperformed Biden and led Trump 50% to 39% in a hypothetical matchup. The author of the best-selling 2018 memoir "Becoming," Obama has said repeatedly she does not intend to run for president.