More than 1.5 million people flee Ukraine war

This screen grab obtained from a handout video released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 4, 2022, shows a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the settlement of Gnutovo outside Mariupol.PHOTO/AFP

  • According to the UN, four million people may seek to leave the country to escape the war. 

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, according to the latest UN data on Sunday.

