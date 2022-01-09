Prime

More than 160 reported dead in Kazakhstan unrest

This handout picture taken and released by the Russian Defence Ministry on January 9, 2022 shows Russian military vehicles parked at an airfield after a military cargo plane landing in Almaty, Kazakhstan. More than 5,000 people have been arrested in Kazakhstan over the riots that have shaken Central Asia's largest country in the last week, Kazakh authorities were quoted as saying January 9, 2022.  PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In total, 5,800 people have been detained for questioning, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.
  • Kazakhstan said Saturday its former security chief had been arrested for suspected treason.

More than 160 people were reported Sunday to have died in several days of unrest in Kazakhstan and almost 6,000 have been arrested after violent riots in Central Asia's largest country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.