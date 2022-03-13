More than 250 detained in Russia over Ukraine invasion protests

Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russian military action in Ukraine, in Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow on March 13, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A young woman was shouting "peace to the world" as she was taken away by two policemen, the journalist saw. 
  • Protesters risk fines and possible prison sentences by taking to the streets. 

Russia detained more than 250 people for protesting Moscow's "military operation" in Ukraine Sunday, as the conflict continues for a third week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.