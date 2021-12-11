More than 50 feared dead in Kentucky as storms batter five US states

People search through a tornado-damaged building on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night leaving a large path of destruction and unknown fatalities.   PHOTOS/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hundreds of officials were working through the early hours of Saturday to rescue employees at the warehouse -- a third of which was reduced to rubble -- who were on the night shift processing orders ahead of the Christmas holidays.

  • In Tennessee, at least two people were killed in storm-related incidents, an emergency management official told media.

Tornadoes ripped through five US states overnight, leaving more than 50 people feared dead Saturday in Kentucky and causing multiple fatalities at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that suffered "catastrophic damage" with around 100 people trapped inside.
The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was "ground zero" of the storm -- a scene of "massive devastation," one official said.

