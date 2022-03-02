Moscow says 498 Russian troops killed in Ukraine

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group, February 26, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

Russia said Wednesday that 498 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine, its first announced death toll since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country last week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.