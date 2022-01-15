Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with five new charges over helicopter purchase

Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (left) and the nation's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. PHOTO/FILE/COURTEYS

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A Myanmar court on Monday convicted Suu Kyi of three criminal charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie talkies and breaking coronavirus rules.

A Myanmar junta court has hit ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi with five new corruption charges related to the alleged hiring and purchase of a helicopter, sources close to the case told AFP.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.