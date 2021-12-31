New Year parties slashed as Covid wave hammers the world

Joy. Revellers cheer up Bobi Wine during the Enkuuka show to usher the New Year at Lubiri in Mengo, Kampala on December 30, 2018. Authorities in Uganda have banned any such events ahead of the New Year 2022. PHOTO/FILE/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Omicron has already started to overwhelm some hospitals.

A New Year shorn of mass celebrations beckoned Thursday for millions around the world as the number of daily Covid infections, driven by the Omicron variant, surged through another symbolic high.

