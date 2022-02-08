New Zealand Covid protest convoy jams streets near parliament

Trucks and other vehicles sit parked on the streets outside the parliament building (centre) in Wellington on Feb 8, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had no intention of entering discussions with convoy participants, arguing that the majority of New Zealanders had shown their support for the government's vaccination programme.

A convoy of trucks and campervans blocked streets near New Zealand's parliament in Wellington Tuesday to protest against Covid restrictions and vaccinations, inspired by a similar demonstration in Canada.

