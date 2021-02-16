Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala named WTO boss

By The East African More by this Author

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been named the new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

She made history on Monday as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala was named during a special virtual meeting of the WTO General Council on Monday.

The post of the top executive has been vacant since August 31 last year, when the former head of the organisation, Roberto Azevedo, left it before the end of his term.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist, who is also a US citizen and who emerged as the front-runner for the post last year received a boost after South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee ended her campaign.

The withdrawal of Ms Myung-hee from the race left Dr Okonjo-Iweala as the only candidate in the running for the position.