Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, gives an update on the Omicron COVID-19 variant during the daily press briefing at the White House on December 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On the question of severity, "it almost certainly is not more severe than Delta," said Fauci.

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.