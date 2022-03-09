Opposition candidate wins tight South Korean presidential race

South Korea's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party gestures to his supporters during an election campaign rally in Seoul on March 8, 2022, ahead of the March 9 presidential election. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After a bitter, hard-fought election campaign, Yoon Suk-yeol, formerly a top government prosecutor who has never held elected office, was declared winner early Thursday after rival Lee Jae-myung from the incumbent Democratic Party conceded defeat.
  • Despite a campaign dominated by mud-slinging between frontrunners Yoon and Lee, voter turnout was 77.1 percent, including record early voting, with interest strong and the policy stakes high in the country of some 52 million.

The opposition conservative Yoon Suk-yeol has won South Korea's presidential election, Yonhap reported early Thursday, propelling a political novice and avowed anti-feminist to the helm of Asia's fourth largest economy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.