Ortega and Murillo: Nicaragua's power couple

Handout picture released by Nicaragua's presidency press office of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (R) speaking next to his wife and Vice-president Rosario Murillo (L) during a broadcast television message regarding the general election, in Managua, Nicaragua on November 07, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • More than 30 opposition figures, including former guerrilla comrades and seven potential presidential candidates, have been detained on vague charges of undermining Nicaragua's "sovereignty."

Nicaragua's first couple, President Daniel Ortega and his wife Vice-President Rosario Murillo, are both in their 70s but have shown no desire to relinquish their vice-like grip on power.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.