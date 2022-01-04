Over 4,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2021

Spanish police try to disperse migrants at a border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A total of 4,404 migrants perished or vanished in attempts to reach Spain last year, up from 2,170 in 2020, according to Spanish non-governmental organisation Caminando Fronteras, which tracks data from boats in distress.
  • At least 37,385 migrants arrived in Spain by sea last year, according to Spanish interior ministry figures, slightly less than the 38,014 that arrived in 2020.

Over 4,000 migrants died or disappeared trying to reach Spain by sea in 2021, twice as many as in the previous year, a migrant rights group said Monday.
Migrant arrivals in Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic have increased since late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe's southern coast dramatically reduced crossings to the continent via the Mediterranean.
This route is fraught with dangers due to strong currents and the greater distances involved.

