Pandemic prognosis: Where does it go from here? 

  • A year after the first vaccines came to market, around 8.5 billion doses have been administered globally.
  • Allowing Covid to spread unabated in some places dramatically increases the chance of new, more dangerous variants emerging, experts warn.
  • In the United States, which remains the worst-affected country with over 800,000 deaths, the constant flow of short obituaries on the FacesOfCovid Twitter account include many who did not have the jab.

Two years in, as the now Omicron-fuelled Covid crisis rages, there is still hope the pandemic could begin fading in 2022 -- though experts say gaping vaccine inequalities must be addressed. 
It may seem like a far-off reality, as countries impose fresh restrictions to address the fast-spreading new variant and surging cases and a depressing feeling of deja vu sets in. 
"We're facing another very hard winter," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week.

