Philippines arrests celebrity pastor accused of sex crimes

An influential evangelist preacher from the Philippines accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse has been arrested, authorities said on Sunday.

Apollo Quiboloy, self-proclaimed "owner of the universe" and "appointed son of god", is wanted on charges of child and sexual abuse and related allegations of human trafficking. He has denied wrongdoing.

"Apollo Quiboloy has been caught," Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said on his Facebook page, without specifying how or where he had been.

The pastor is also on the FBI's "most wanted" list in the United States on separate charges of sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling, over which he has also denied wrongdoing.

Over 2,000 police were deployed since last month to search a sprawling compound in the southern city of Davao owned by Quiboloy's church, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), on suspicion that he was hiding there in a bunker.

Philippine police spokesperson Jean Fajardo confirmed to reporters on Sunday Quiboloy was captured inside the compound, but did not provide further details.

Quiboloy and four other co-accused were transported by military plane to the capital region on Sunday night after surrendering to authorities, Fajardo said. The five were detained at a detention facility inside the national police headquarters.

"At around 1:30 p.m (0530 GMT), a negotiation took place for their surrender because we gave them a 24-hour ultimatum," Fajardo told reporters.