Pope calls neglect of migrants 'shipwreck' on Lesbos visit

Pope Francis waves as he leaves in a car after meeting refugees at the Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos on December 5, 2021. Pope Francis return to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, to plead for better treatment of refugees as attitudes towards immigrants harden across Europe. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On the second day of his visit to Greece, he met dozens of child asylum seekers and relatives standing behind metal barriers and stopped to embrace a boy called Mustafa.

Pope Francis on Sunday returned to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, calling the neglect of migrants the "shipwreck of civilisation".

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.